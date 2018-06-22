Nearly 500 pounds of frozen ground beef was recalled Wednesday due to the possibility it was contaminated with E. coli, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Texas Natural Meats, a Lott, TX, company discovered the problem in about 489 pounds of the product on June 19 during routine inspection activities.

The beef was produced by Green Fields Farm in Rogers, TX on August 8, 2017 and includes one pound bags of "Green Field Farms Rogers Texas Ground Beef." The bags display Production date 08.08.2017 and the expiration date 08.08.2020. The bags are labeled with the instruction, "DO NOT refreeze after defrosting."

Texas Natural Meats clarified on Friday that Green Fields Farm had no responsibility for contaminating the meat. The contamination of the beef was due to the processing facility, which is Texas Natural Meats, according to a press release.

"It had nothing to do with what they brought us," said Texas Natural Meats Plant Manager, C.W. Whorton. "It was just an isolated incident."

Costumers with questions about the recall can call Texas Natural Meats at 254-584-0115.

© 2018 KCEN