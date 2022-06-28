Bell County allows some firework sales, use for July 4 in amended disaster declaration

Monday's rainfall gave the county some short-term relief from extreme drought, allowing Judge David Blackburn to amend the ban.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — After a night of rainfall, Bell County Judge Judge David Blackburn amended the Drought Disaster Declaration Tuesday to allow the sale and use of some fireworks this Fourth of July.

“The overnight rains we experienced across the County, bringing up to 3 inches in some parts of the County, have mitigated against the fire dangers that we have been seeing,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn added that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating for the county dropped nearly 60 points to about 560, "taking the County out of the highest [fire] danger range on the index.”

As a result, sale and use of some fireworks are allowed from July 1 to July 4.

Still, Blackburn urges residents to be cautious this Independence Day saying "anything can be an ignitor."