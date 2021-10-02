Bell County businesses can now operate at 75% capacity, officials say

Judge Blackburn also filed paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars and similar places to reopen.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County businesses can now increase occupancy levels to 75% as the area is no longer considered to have a high COVID-19 hospitalization rate, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Wednesday.

Blackburn reportedly received a letter approving the increased operation level from Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The changes impacts many county businesses, including hospitals, restaurants and bars.

“It is very encouraging to see our COVID-19 hospitalization rates have dropped,” Blackburn said in a press release. “I know there are many Bell County businesses that are eager to re-open to higher occupancy levels.”

The commissioner's letter confirmed that for the last seven consecutive days in Trauma Service Area L, of which Bell County is a part of, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations did not exceed 15% of hospital capacities. Based on the data kept by the DSHS and the governor's Executive Order GA-32, the county no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area.

The letter from the state health department also indicates that area hospitals can now resume elective surgeries.

Blackburn also reportedly filed paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars and similar establishments to re-open in Bell County.