BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County recently announced a fraud alert system for property owners in the county that would monitor their county property records.

The property fraud alert system is a subscription service that allows users to have their name and property in Bell County records to be monitored and track possible fraudulent activity.

Subscribers will be notified by email or phone call when their name is used in any recording activities within the Bell County clerk’s office.

The system alerts of potential fraud but does not prevent fraud from happening. Its goal is to detect fraud early so that property owners can act if they think fraudulent activity has occurred.

You can subscribe to the property fraud alert system by subscribing online or by calling 1-844-746-9164.

