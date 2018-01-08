Bell County Comic Con is back and featuring more vendors, more celebrities and guests, more artists, and brand new activities.

This year's event will be held at the Bell County Expo Center's brand new complex so everyone will be able to beat the heat.

Celebrities such as Danny Trejo from Machete, Predators and Heat, The Flash Sam Jones, will be there. Wrestling fans haven't been forgotten with appearances from Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan.

