Bell County Commissioners Court accepting applications for new Emergency Services District Board

BELTON, Texas — During the regular meeting of the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday, commissioners officially announced the formation of the Bell County Emergency Services District #1 in Salado. It was voted on during the General Election.

The court will now begin to accept applications to serve on the new five-member board, which the court said it hopes to install before the end of the year.

The new emergency services district will serve an area in South Bell County comprised mostly of Salado and the surrounding region. Emergency service districts generally support and provide reliable, local emergency services, including fire and EMS, within the established area. The new district will have the power to impose taxes on residents of the area served by the district, according to the commissioner's court.

In order to serve as a board member for Bell County Emergency Services District #1, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the State of Texas, and be either qualified to vote within the area served by the district or the owner of land subject to taxation by the district.

When evaluating applications, commissioners will consider an applicant’s knowledge in relation to fire prevention or emergency medical services, as well as applying common policies and practices that will be relevant to this board.

Interested individuals should email their letter of interest, biography and/or resume to april.metcalf@bellcounty.texas.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27.