Watch | Bell County commissioners hold discussion on possible removal of Confederate statue

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court are meeting to hold a discussion on the possible removal and relocation of the Confederate monument on the Bell County Courthouse lawn.

The meeting will be held in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center at 1:30 p.m.

The hot topic resurfaced after Belton Citizens for Change called for the removal of the monument just over a month ago, which was met with strong opposition by supporters of keeping the statue on the courthouse lawn. Now, commissioners are holding an open discussion on the topic, looking to gauge public opinion on the matter.