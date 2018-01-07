A man is behind bars Saturday night after robbing a Salado Sonic at gun point and fleeing the scene on June 22nd.

Bell County Constable Thomas Prado and several other agencies including Temple PD and Belton PD arrested Michael Wayne Ellis. Officers tracked down Ellis sleeping in a culvert near Sparta Elementary in Belton around 11am Saturday.

Prado says he's proud of the team effort shown by law enforcement, and says he's glad this criminal is off of the streets.

"I understand Ellis was trekking through the woods. I've been in contact with him trying to get him to turn himself in. It was a very difficult task but this is what we do, we bring the bad guys in, the streets will be safer tonight," said Prado.

Ellis was arrested without incident. He's facing a charge of aggravated robbery with a bond set at 250 thousand dollars.

Bell County Constable

Payne, Emani

© 2018 KCEN