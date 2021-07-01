Bell County corrections officer arrested after report of excessive force against inmate was made

The report involving Clinton Stovall, a corrections officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department was made on Dec. 28.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A report of excessive force against an inmate incarcerated in the Bell County Jail was made on December 28 that involved Clinton Stovall, a corrections officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

At the time of the complaint, Stoval was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The case was investigated by Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rangers Division.

When the investigation was finished, the case was sent to the Bell County Attorney’s Office for review. The Bell County Attorney’s Office accepted the case and handed down a complaint for the charge of assault bodily injury, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

A warrant was issued on Thursday. Stoval reported to the Sheriff’s Department Thursday afternoon to meet with investigators and was taken into custody without incident.

Stoval has also been separated from employment with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department effective immediately.