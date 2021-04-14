Bell County COVID-19 threat decreases to level 4, controlled transmission

The Bell County Public Health District announced Wednesday that Bell County has moved to a COVID-19 Threat Level 4

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District announced Wednesday that Bell County has moved to a COVID-19 Threat Level 4. Level 4 is considered minimal, controlled transmission, according to the health district.

Amanda Robison-Chadwell with the Bell County Health District said the county has had a total of 21,808 cases as of Wednesday with 21,110 total recoveries. Bell County has 277 active cases and an incidence rate of 76.3 per 100,000 people, Robison-Chadwell said.

The county has seen a 14-day generally flat trend in COVID-19. Robison-Chadwell said that although the COVID-19 threat is now a Level 4, it is still important to continue to exercise caution so the threat doesn't rise again.