There were 1,375 opioid-related overdoses in Texas in 2016 according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and the numbers in the northeastern parts of the U.S. are much worse. Friday, Bell County deputies trained to fight this threat by treating overdose cases at the scene.

"It started on the east coast and we can see it moving this way," Bell County spokesman Capt. Donnie Adams said.

Deputies trained with doctors from Baylor Scott and White in Temple to administer Narcan and Naloxone to victims thought to be going through an Opioid overdose. These medications block the toxic effects of opioids on the victim's respiratory system. The opioids can make a person go into cardiac arrest from not breathing correctly, but they can be saved if the medication is administered in time.

Baylor Scott and White EMS Medical Director Taylor Ratcliff told Channel 6 the medication has already proven it's effectiveness in the field.

"We know that we have had saves," Ratcliff said. He said it was too early to say how many at this time because of the lack of data.

Narcan is administered using a nasal spray and Naloxone is administered with a syringe. Deputies trained with both, but they will be using the Narcan in the field due to its ease of use.

"You really can't mess it up," Adam's said. "The first responder feels real comfortable that whatever he does with this product will not cause more harm."

One of the main benefits of Narcan and Naloxone is the lack of side effects. Deputies can use it any time they suspect opioids may be involved in a medical situation.

"If we administer this medication to a patient that did not have opiates on board, it's almost as safe as squirting water in their nose," Ratcliff said.

The training was held in partnership with the Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative. Co-founder Mark Kinzly told Channel 6 the organization has held 197 training sessions since it was founded in 2014. He said the Bell County Sheriff's Department is only the second sheriff's department in the whole state of Texas that has participated.

Other counties and municipalities can get involved by going to the Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative website.

