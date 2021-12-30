Bell County doctor says second booster is unlikely right now

The Bell County Health District has seen triple the amount of infections in just the last ten days.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — In Texas, the Omicron variant now makes up approximately 85 percent of all COVID-19 cases according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"The omicron has definitely been very different than our previous variants that we saw. It is much more contagious and so that's why we're seeing such a huge spike in cases," Dr. Janice Smith said with the local health authority of Bell County.

Dr. Smith said those who are unvaccinated are more at risk of severe illness compared to people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

In Israel, they've started a study looking into a second booster. So could a fourth shot be needed in the US?

Dr. Smith said it's too early to tell but right now it's unlikely.

"Our focus needs to be on getting the people who haven't yet been boosted with that first booster and haven't had their initial vaccine series," Dr. Smith said. "It's much more important to focus on that right now than thinking about a fourth or fifth or whatever you know down the road booster."

Dr. Smith said no vaccine prevents all illnesses and that breakthrough infections will happen, but that doesn't mean the vaccines are not effective.

"The data and the information coming out is coming out at a very rapid pace and some of it has been confusing. We admit that and that has been problematic but it is very important for people to understand that in order to prevent getting severely ill, being hospitalized or even facing death from this disease, that vaccination is our very very best protection," Dr. Smith said.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the CDC website here.