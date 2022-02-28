Bell County Election Day is March 1

These are voting polls for Election Day in Bell County for March 1.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County has just released a new online app that allows users to locate nearby voting polls in their areas.

The app will also offer estimated wait times at each of its 41 voting centers. The district says that regardless of their place of residence, voters can cast their ballots at any of the listed polling sites.

The polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. The polling locations are as shown:

Belton

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513

Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513

Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St, Belton, TX 76513

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513

Morgan's Point

Morgan's Point Event Center, 60 Morgan's Point Blvd., Morgan's Point Resort, Texas 76513

Little River/ Academy

Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554

Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542

Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen, Texas 76543

Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542

Central Fire Station, 201 South 28th Street, Killeen, Texas 76541

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541

Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Ln., Killeen, Texas 76549

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543

Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542

Holland

Holland City Hall, 102 West Travis Street, Holland, Texas 76534

Nolanville

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559

Harker Heights

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548

Salado

Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571

Troy

Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579

Temple

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas 76501

A & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504 Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, Texas 76501

Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501

Temple College Pavilion - Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple, Texas 76504

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502

Western Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Dr, Temple, TX 76504

Cyclone

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 Farm to Market Road 485, Burlington, TX 76519

Ivy Gap

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539

Moffat/ Stampede

First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502

West Trimmier

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540

East Trimmier

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542

For a complete list of all the voting locations, visit the Bell County website. Results will be posted McLennan County website here after all polls have been closed at 7 p.m.








