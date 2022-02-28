Bell County Election Day is March 1

BELTON, Texas — Bell County has just released a new online app that allows users to locate nearby voting polls in their areas.
The app will also offer estimated wait times at each of its 41 voting centers. The district says that regardless of their place of residence, voters can cast their ballots at any of the listed polling sites.
The polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. The polling locations are as shown:
Belton
- Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513
- Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513
- Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St, Belton, TX 76513
- Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513
Morgan's Point
- Morgan's Point Event Center, 60 Morgan's Point Blvd., Morgan's Point Resort, Texas 76513
Little River/ Academy
- Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554
Killeen
- Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542
- Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen, Texas 76543
- Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542
- Central Fire Station, 201 South 28th Street, Killeen, Texas 76541
- Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541
- Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541
- Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Ln., Killeen, Texas 76549
- Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541
- Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543
- Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542
Holland
- Holland City Hall, 102 West Travis Street, Holland, Texas 76534
Nolanville
- J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559
Harker Heights
- VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548
- Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
Salado
- Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571
Troy
- Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579
Temple
- VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504
- Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas 76501
- A & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502
- Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502
- Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504 Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, Texas 76501
- Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501
- Temple College Pavilion - Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple, Texas 76504
- First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502
- Western Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Dr, Temple, TX 76504
Cyclone
- St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 Farm to Market Road 485, Burlington, TX 76519
Ivy Gap
- 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539
Moffat/ Stampede
- First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502
West Trimmier
- West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540
East Trimmier
- First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542
For a complete list of all the voting locations, visit the Bell County website. Results will be posted McLennan County website here after all polls have been closed at 7 p.m.