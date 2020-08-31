Bell County Elections Administrator to resign

BELTON, Texas — Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke will resign her position effective Sept. 8, according to County Judge David Blackburn.
Luedecke told 6 news she was resigning/retiring for personal reasons.
"While this was a very tough decision to make and after much consideration, I feel that after three years of no raise or increase in compensation my responsibility to my family is and should be my highest priority," her resignation letter to County Judge David Blackburn said. "With circumstances as they are, I feel I won't be able to give the full commitment necessary as head of the elections department in this very important election year. It is with great sadness that I must leave the county after 28 years of employment."
The group Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change sent a release questioning the timing and impact on the November election.
BLAQ2C said in its release they wanted the Bell County Election Commission to "create and disseminate clear information on voter registration options, mail-in ballot drop-offs and processing and in-person voting requirements to help ensure that the November 3, 2020 elections are free and clear of any acts that would limit or discount the voices of eligible voters."
Blackburn said the election commission by state law would meet Monday to accept Luedecke's resignation and appoint an interim.