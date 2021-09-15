Game rooms must obtain permit or shut down, Bell County Fire Marshal says

Bell County game rooms have until Sept. 17 to have applied for a permit or will be required to cease operations.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County game rooms have until Friday, Sept. 17, to apply for a permit along with a fee or run the risk of being shut down, according to Bell county officials.

“If they have not submitted a complete application by Friday at 5 p.m., they will be required to close their operation until a Game Room Permit has been obtained," said Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.

New Bell County Game Room Regulations took effect Aug. 18.

Game room operators are now required to submit a non-refundable permit application fee along with several supplemental documents, which includes a list of all the owners and operators, a diagram or floor plan of the facility, the intended hours of operation of the game room and more, according to county officials.

Game rooms that need to register can schedule an appointment to apply with the Bell County Fire Marshal's office, county officials stated.

Appointments to apply for a permit can be made between Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. by calling 254-933-5589.