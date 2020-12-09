Bell County firefighter shares story while honoring others for 9/11

Kevin Burzesi is originally from New York. His grandfather served 26 years with FDNY and was there for the first attacks at the World Trade Center in the 90's.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Firefighters across the country remembered 9/11 by climbing stairs to honor past firefighters who died in the line of duty. Kevin Burzesi, a current firefighter in Bell County, was in first grade at the time.

"I just remembered sitting in my classroom and my teacher had shut the lights off and turned on the television," Burzesi said.

Burzesi has been with the Central Bell Fire Department since mid-June. He is originally from New York and his grandfather served for 26 years with the New York Fire Department.

"He was on Engine Company 6, which has a deep-rooted history attached to the World Trade Center. They are the first due engine to the World Trade Center in the event of something happening. He was there for the first attacks in the 90's,"

He joined in on the climb, where he climbed and descended his department's stairs 110 times.

"For me to do it, is carrying on a tradition for firefighters across the United States and firefighters here as well," Burzesi said.

He said his motivation was fueled by his grandfather, family and, 'All those firefighters that walked into that building.'"

"They knew it was a bad situation and they just kept walking forward and that's kind of where I'm going to find my motivation today, is to just keep walking forward," Burzesi said.

After he completed the climb, Burzesi said it was one of the most physically demanding things he has ever done.

"Definitely a touching experience to see what those men went through on that day," Burzesi said.

If you would like to donate to Burzesi's National Stair Climb fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters you can find it here. You can donate directly to the organization here.