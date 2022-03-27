Bell County first responders, multiple agencies respond to local fire

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Bell County first responders were dispatched to a fire off Kuykendall Mountain Road

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County first responders were dispatched shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday to aid with a fire off of Kuykendall Mountain Road.

The fire on Kuykendall Mountain Road has a reported 90% containment, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, per the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.

Multiple agencies from across the county responded to assist Moffat Fire Department, including Temple Fire, Belton Fire, Bell County Emergency Management, Morgan's Point Fire and Texas A&M Forestry Service.

Air support was called in as well, along with bulldozers to clear out brush.

One structure was involved in the 30 to 35 acres that have burned so far today with no containment reported, according to Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.

Mahlstedt noted that the helicopter airdrops were helping tremendously.

Officials note that the fire that started Sunday at 12 p.m. is a separate fire than the one Moffat Fire responded to earlier this weekend that started at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents also reported seeing smoke from the Killeen area which is attributed to the Crittenburg Complex Fire, per the Texas Wildfire Incident Report System, that is reportedly ongoing on Fort Hood.

Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance on the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell County, according to the agency's incident information Twitter account.

The Forestry Service has the fire estimated at 10,000 acres with 0% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #CrittenburgFire in Coryell County. The fire is an estimated 10,000 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/5OjJqdAbpG — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 27, 2022

6News is continuing to confirm details regarding this separate fire.

