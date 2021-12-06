Bell County grand jury indicts two people for two separate murders

One person was indicted on a murder charge from a March 2020 shooting in Killeen and another person was indicted for a stabbing in Troy.

A Bell County grand jury recently indicted two people charged with murder in two separate cases.

One person indicted was De'Jauna Monte Williams, who was charged and indicted in connection to the murder of Temple resident Kaitlyn Silverio in March 2020.

On March 29, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in Killeen responding to a 911 call about a shooting victim at about 10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found Silverio laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

Silverio was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Williams was arrested and charged along with another suspect in the case for reportedly killing Silverio, according to officials.

The second person indicted by the grand jury on a murder charge was Manuel Paul Romero. Romero, of Carlsbad, New Mexico and formerly of Temple, was charged with the murder of Anthony Scott Csombock, also from New Mexico.

Officials first responded to a report of a stabbing the night of June 11, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Coby Drive in Troy, police said. Upon arriving, officials found Csombok with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Police said Romero and Csombok were out of state visitors at a home in Troy and were related.

Officials said emergency medical personal attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. Csombok was pronounced dead and Romero was taken into custody for reportedly stabbing Csombok.