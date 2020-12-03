BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County currently does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

However, he said he expects that to change.

"As of 1 p.m. today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bell County," Blackburn said. "We fully recognize and expect that situation to change."

He added that county residents should follow federal guidelines in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, like following proper hand washing techniques and personal hygiene practices.

Blackburn detailed the three-stage plan the county has in the case of confirmed cases, and said the county is currently in the first stage.

With no confirmed cases, Blackburn urged county residents to follow the prevention guidelines detailed by health agencies, like regular hand washing, not touching one's face, cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas and limiting travel to areas with reported cases. That is the first stage.

Blackburn said that the second stage, when the first case is confirmed in Bell County, the Bell County Public Health District will encourage the practice of social distancing - keeping several feet away from people. Additionally, those who feel sick should stay at home and the guidelines from stage one would continue to apply.

In the third stage, when there are multiple cases confirmed across the county, the health district will begin possible restrictions on mass gatherings "potentially on the movement of people across the county." That will be in addition to the recommendations from stages one and two.

"Bell County and the Bell County Public Health District continue to monitor the situation," he said. "We are in daily contact with federal and state officials for situational awareness as well as directives and guidelines."

To keep the public informed on the status of the coronavirus in Bell County, Blackburn said the county has started a Joint Information Center, that will meet every Friday at 1 p.m. Barring any developments, he said the weekly meetings will begin March 20.

