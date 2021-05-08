Bell County health district adds 25 COVID-19 deaths, citing lag in reporting

The health district said the deaths go back as far as July 9 and are as recent as Aug. 11.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Heath District is now reporting a total of 497 deaths related to COVID-19 after updating its data with deaths dating back to July 9.

The new total is a jump of 25 deaths from the 472 previously reported, the health district said. The health district said it received the notice of the large number Aug. 18 and has been confirming the information as the death data is received from the state.

The deaths date back to early July and are as recent as Aug. 11, the health district said.

“Death certificate information and data often take 2-3 weeks for us to receive, but it is not uncommon to receive information from a death more than a month ago or from several months ago. There are other variables which contribute to lags when dealing with cases and reporting,” Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver said in a release.

The health district attributed the increase in deaths to the delta variant.

“We expect to see increases in death data as we are aware more have occurred since August 11, but we have to wait for the state to release that information to us. Of the 25 deaths reported, 12 were age 65 and younger,” Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said.

The health district is currently reporting 1,783 active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard as cases continue to rise.