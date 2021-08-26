Bell County hosting dual COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic this weekend

The dual clinic will be held at the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the Bell County Expo Center this weekend, according to Bell County Emergency Management.

The dual testing and vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Bell County Expo Center, located at 301 W. Loop 121 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county said no registration is needed for testing or vaccination and added that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Those looking to get vaccinated or tested can use the east entrance off of Loop 121 and follow traffic signs for the drive-thru lanes.