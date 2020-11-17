Bell County investigates 6th construction site fire since August

Six houses that were previously under construction in Nolanville and Harker Heights have burned to the ground. Three were on the same street.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Yet another house under construction was found burning on Mercer Street on Friday around 7 p.m. It's the sixth house under construction to go up in flames since August.

The Bell County and Harker Heights Fire Marshals were on the scene Monday to investigate the situation. After multiple investigations, officials still can't pinpoint exactly how the fires were started.

"I would say we are still in the information gathering phase to hopefully lead us to a point that we can make a determination whether it is intentional or accidental," Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said.

Mahlstedt told 6 News that all fires start out as criminal investigations at the outset unless arson can be ruled out. They now have six such investigations in Harker Heights and Nolanville combined.

Officials could not say what causes have been ruled out as of Monday and stated that they needed to protect the investigation.

Mahlstedt did say the department is still looking for leads and hoped the public would come forward with the critical information they needed.

"If any of these people see a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood at night, or see a vehicle driving off as they are reporting the fire, those could be leads that we could follow up on," Mahlstedt said.

Investigators with both Fire Marshal’s Offices ask that anyone who may have seen anything or who has information about these fires, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at to the Crime Stoppers website.