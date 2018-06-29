The Bell County Jail passed its annual inspection, the sheriff's office and jail administrator Capt. Byron Shelton announced on Friday.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the facility on Thursday and Friday, giving it a passing score for the 31st consecutive year, according to the sheriff's office.

During the inspections, the Jail Commission checks the procedures and policies to ensure they are followed. They also check the overall custody and care of inmates to be sure they are treated humanely, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the inspection, the Sheriff's Office said the inspectors commented on the overall cleanliness of the facility and the response to quickly address any and all maintenance issues.

