Bell County Landfill is allowing public to drop-off tree limbs

Following the winter freeze at the end of January, many Central Texans were left with loads of tree limbs in their yards.

HOLLAND, Texas — Bell County Landfill is allowing the public to drop off any broken tree limbs left from January's winter freeze on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11203 Landfill Rd.

The landfill will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Bell County Road & Bridge staff will be helping on-site to make sure that only vegetation and tree limbs are being dropped off.

Any other trash items residents attempt to drop off will not be accepted.

This event is being put on in part to mitigate the amount of controlled burns of tree limbs around the county, it will also help residents clear their properties.

Debris dropped off will all be placed into a pile to be burned at a later time.

For more information on this event, visit here.