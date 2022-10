The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the issue during its meeting on Nov. 7.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County has received more than two inches of rain in a 72-hour period. As a result, Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the county's outdoor burn ban.

The ban was lifted effectively noon on Oct. 29, according to the county. The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the issue during its meeting on Nov. 7.

Even though the Burn Ban is lifted, Bell County residents can still report burns through the Burn Ban phone line (254) 933-5555.