Bell County man angry after daughter waits for hours to be seen after suffering a stroke

Cecil Taylor said his daughter's left side wasn't functioning and she was not seen promptly by Baylor Scott & White - Temple or Seton Medical Center.

TEMPLE, Texas — Cecil Taylor is angry as he stews on, what he's calling, a lack of urgency by both Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, after his 45-year-old daughter sat for hours before being seen after suffering a stroke on July 26.

"They said she didn't fit the criteria," Taylor said from his home in Nolanville. "I mean, that's what I'd like to know -- why? You know if you have a heart attack you have a heart attack, if you have a stroke, it's caused by blood clots and she's had this before."

Taylor said his daughter, Nona, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Temple on Monday for a stroke. After sitting there for seven hours, he said a friend rushed her to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. Taylor said his daughter was diagnosed with a stroke there, but was then released from the hospital without being admitted.

"They dumped her out this morning and told her she had a stroke and they put her out," Taylor told 6 News. "A friend of mine and I picked her up, he took her home and he couldn't even get her out of the car because she got no control over her left side."

Taylor said that's when he said she was taken back to Baylor Scott & White in Temple a second time by ambulance. He said Nona was finally admitted but not until she waited in the emergency room for 11 hours.

"I'm mad, very mad," he said in the aftermath. "You know, you wait there that long and you get worn out and she's, she's, she lost control of her left side."

In a statement to 6 News about the incident involving Nona, Baylor Scott & White declined to comment on patient care, citing privacy laws but did mention that the uptick in COVID-19 cases are beginning to burden the hospital once again.

"Due to privacy laws, we are not able to comment on an individual’s care," the hospital said in a release. "Our teams in the emergency department work to have each patient seen as quickly and efficiently as possible. The latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospital, emergency department and our healthcare professionals. We continue to ask our community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated and practicing social distancing."

We also reached out to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights for comment as to why, if Nona was suffering from a stroke, was she not admitted to the hospital for care. They too declined to comment on patient care but did say Nona received the proper care in that moment, even if she was released.

"Due to confidentially regulations, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights cannot share specific information about patients," said Lucy Taylor, the Marketing and Communication Specialist with the hospital. "All individuals who seek care in our ER receive a medical screening examination and receive the medical care indicated as a result of the exam. Our care team is committed to living the mission of caring for others with compassion and respect."

Taylor said he has questions and he wants them answered face-to-face with whoever calls the shots.