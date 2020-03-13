BELL COUNTY, Texas — Health officials have confirmed there are no cases of coronavirus in Bell County.

One man who lives in the county said he's waiting on his coronavirus test results to come back from the Centers for Disease Control.

Bobby Disler lives in Salado. On March 10, he returned home from Italy which is the European country that was hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Disler thought he got lucky as he was traveling back to Bell County. He said the trip was great and he didn't have any issues until he was about to get off the plane

"The last 30 minutes of my flight I started to notice some small changes,” Disler said. “Within a full hour, everything started to change."

He landed at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and went to Seaton Medical Center in Round Rock to see a doctor. His flu and strep throat results came back negative, so they tested him for the coronavirus.

"Some were under the assumption that they would just send it off to someone in town to a different location. The next morning we realized it was being sent to Atlanta to the CDC and they would be doing the testing," Disler said.

Disler does not know how long it will take before his test results come back, in the meantime he's in an RV outside of his Salado home away from his family. "It feels like I have a cold. I don’t have a runny nose, but it’s all in my chest. I feel like someone is constantly sitting on my chest," Disler said.

Disler said the Bell County Health Department has called to check on him. He's encouraging people to start taking the coronavirus seriously.

“We don’t if our coworkers have a 95-year-old parent they live with. Those are the things we don’t know, and instead of panicking about ourselves we need to think more about other people around us because we don’t know who they are around,” Disler said.

The Bell County Health Department said they cannot confirm or deny anyone who is being tested in Bell County.

They did say that they have sent out some test kits and if they get any positive results they will let the public know.

