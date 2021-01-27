Bell County Museum closed due to COVID-19 cases

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Museum was closed to the public Tuesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The museum is expected to remain closed until February 5.
Museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton learned of the positive cases Tuesday morning He immediately contacted both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Dr. Amanda RobisoBell County PIO James Stafford.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Hampton said. “We made the decision to close the museum for 10 days.”
Hampton is confident in museum safety protocols and their role in visitor safety.
“The museum created a COVID-19 protocol when we reopened in June,” Hampton said. “We have been diligent about social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitation efforts.”
Hampton said that the museum has a log of all visitors who may have been in the facility at the same time as the infected staff members. The county will contact those visitors directly, even though Hampton believes that they would not have been within 10 feet of staff members, who would also have been masked and usually interacting through plexiglass partitions.
