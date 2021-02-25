New exhibit at Bell County Museum honors African Americans in WWII

Over 2.5 million African Americans served in all branches of service, and in all Theaters of Operations during World War II.

A brand new exhibit honoring African Americans in WWII is now open to the public at the Bell County Museum in Belton.

The exhibit features photographs of those who served in the war, as well as items from Bell County African Americans who participated in WWII both overseas and on the home front.

“Our team is excited to present this exhibit in Bell County. We hope it deepens visitors understanding of WWII history and leads to greater appreciation for the African-Americans who served under adverse conditions both at home and abroad during the conflict,” said museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton.

A familiar face of baseball, Jackie Robinson, is also displayed prominently at the museum. Robinson served with the 761st Tank Battalion and faced a court marshal while at Camp Hood for refusing to sit at the back of the bus.

