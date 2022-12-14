Bell County non-profit Family Promise unveils The Promise House in Temple

The facility sits on two acres of land and will serve as a facility for underprivileged families, with the goal to help them become self-sustaining in three months.

TEMPLE, Texas — Non-profit Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house Wednesday of their new 7,000 sqft. care facility, The Promise House, for underprivileged families.

The home sits on two acres of land and will serve as a facility for families, with the goal to help them become self-sustaining in three months.

The non-profit says that they will be open to serve any family, and will also provide follow-ups with the families for the next 12 months.

The facility has seven bedrooms equipped with private bathrooms for each room. As well as a utility room, kitchen, living room, back patio and dining room, according to their website.



The Promise House is funded by the community. They have gotten some grants, but they are always looking for extra help.

Volunteer rooms are also available in the facility as well. Duties would include reading to the children, cooking meals and playing with the kids as well.

The facility hopes that it will be able to open its doors by January 2023

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, find out more information here.