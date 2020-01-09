Bell County offers aid to small businesses

A small business relief grant that is worth 800 thousand dollars is now being divided between businesses affected by COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Small Business Relief Grant was approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday morning.

This grant is funded through the CARES Act as passed by the United States Congress. This was a 150 billion dollar coronavirus virus relief bill, 11 billion dollars came to the State of Texas and Bell County received 3.2 million dollars.

Eight hundred thousand dollars has been put towards this grant, and businesses can receive up to 15 thousand dollars. Applications can be submitted starting Tuesday morning if businesses meet the following requirements:

Must be a locally owned, independent business responsible for all revenues and expenses

Must have 25 or fewer FTE (full-time equivalent employees) for payroll prior to the disaster declaration

Must have a current or anticipated revenue decline beginning after March 1, 2020, resulting from COVID-19 impacts

Must have a physical and publicly accessible location within a commercial building or business district.

Applications will only be accepted until September 10. Then, if more money is left over there will be another round that will include non-essential businesses beginning September 22.

More information can be found here