Bell County opened a cooling center in Belton to provide cold air and iced water to anyone looking for relief from the intense summer heat.

The center, which opened July 19, is located at 104 S. Main Street in Belton at the Bell County Sheriff's office.

Bell County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jennifer Henager said the center is for anyone needing to get out of the heat. Those more sensitive to extreme temperatures such as elderly, children and people with medical conditions are especially encouraged to use the facility.

The center will keep people cool from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as long as the heat advisory is active in Bell County.

