Bell County parks will close for renovations during winter

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says ongoing construction will continue into the winter months.

BELTON, Texas — There may be fewer parks around Belton Lake to enjoy the cooler weather in this winter, but it is for a good reason.

The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that several parks and boat ramps around Belton Lake will be closed for repairs and renovations over the next few months.

The Corps has said that roads in the parks have begun to deteriorate due to repeated use, and that they plan to close some parks in order to make repairs.

The parks that have been announced to close will be Arrowhead Point and Miller Springs, as well as Live Oak Ridge and Temple Lake Park beginning on Oct. 1. The Corps states that they will reopen the parks once the construction is complete.

The current schedule reportedly is to have the construction completed by March of 2023, and will have the roads and parks improved for the visitors.