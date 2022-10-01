Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines

The only way to unblock yourself from registering: Pay the fine.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.

“Our goal is to collect the fines and fees that people owe,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It’s really that simple, and the Scofflaw Program has a successful track record in counties around the State.”

How it works: The program shares information about your vehicle identification number, or VIN, as well as your license plate information between the county and the Texas DMV. If there's an unpaid fine or ticket, you will be blocked from renewing or registering.

The only way to unblock yourself from registering: Pay the fine. You can do so by paying in the court where the citation was issued or online.

“Our staff will work with drivers whenever possible,” Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “If they are able to pay online using their phone right there, we will take a look at the digital receipt and proceed with the registration.”

If you're planning to renew or register your vehicle, but want to check and see if you have any outstanding payments, you can click here where you can pay in advance.

“Our hope is that, by visiting the website before they come in,” Luedeke said, “they can avoid any embarrassment or inconvenience.”