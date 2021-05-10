Bell County Public Health District director resigns to accept new job

Amanda Robison-Chadwell's last day is May 24.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell announced that she is resigning from the position, effective May 24.

According to a release, the Bell County Board of Health is working to determine who will serve as interim director once Robison-Chadwell steps down.

“I have been fortunate to lead this health district with its talented and dedicated staff,” Chadwell said. “While I am excited to see what the next phase brings, it is bittersweet, and I will miss working with this agency and the multiple partners that we have collaborated with along the way.”

Chadwell said she accepted a new position for another organization, in which she will be conducting epidemiological research.

Chadwell recently took on the task of creating and updated the health district's COVID-19 dashboard. With her departure, the health district plans to pause the dashboard updates as long as the county's virus incident rate remains below 80 per 100,000 people, according to the release.

The break in reporting will help staff learn how to navigate the dashboard in the event incident rates rise again.

“We are grateful for the way Dr. Chadwell has served the people of Bell County over the last five years,” Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 3 and a representative of Bell County Board of Health Bill Schumann said. “Especially over the last year, she has been instrumental in helping our community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.”