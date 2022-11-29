Bell County receives significant share of Child Safety Fee Allocations

The funds will help improve children's safety around the Bell County.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved Child Safety Fee Allocations of over $417,270 to the cities within the county on Monday, Nov. 22.

According to a report from Bell County Tax Collector, Shay Luedeke, a total of 303,090 eligible vehicles registered in the county were issued a $1.50 Child Safety Fee during the 2022 fiscal year.

The total amount from the Child Safety Fees rose to $463,635, which is a one-percent increase from the 2021 fiscal year.

According to Texas law, the funds that are allocated have to be used for Crossing Guard Programs.

School Districts with no Crossing Guard Programs are able to use these funds on other things to help children such as drug and alcohol abuse prevention, child abuse prevention and nutrition.

