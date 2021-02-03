Bell County Rent Relief Fund to provide assistance to renters, landlords struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic

Bell County renters and property owners may soon be eligible for some financial relief.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County initiated a rent relief program Monday to provide financial assistance to qualifying applicants. This is to prevent housing instability, potential eviction and financial hardships of tenants and landlords because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bell County, the goal or the rent relief program is to reach the families and landlords that have been affected by the pandemic and are the most in need.

To be eligible for rent relief, renters and property owners must have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, as defined by HUD. The household must also have one or more tenants that have:

Qualified for unemployment benefits; OR

Attest in writing that due to or during the pandemic, they: Experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship



Households must also demonstrate that they are at risk of homelessness or housing instability by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice or prove that they live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions.

To get rent relief assistance, the unit you are renting must be your primary residence and be located within Bell County.

The Bell County Rent Relief Program can help renters with past due, current and up to three months of projected rent, utility and home energy expenses starting as far back as March 13, 2020. After the initial three months of projected assistance, you can apply for three additional months of projected assistance if funds are still available at that time.

According to the County, for all applications that are received by April 30, the county will first review and commit funds to applicants who meet one of two priority groups. This includes households that have incomes at or below 50% Area Median Income, households where one or more household members are unemployed as of the date you apply for assistance and one or more household members were unemployed for 90 days prior to the date you apply for assistance. Households that are currently in the evictions process or have pending evictions filed against them are also included.

All Bell County Rent Relief Program payments will be made directly to the landlord and/or utility provider. These payments will be made using ACH deposit, the county said.

As part of the application process, the landlord will be asked to provide bank routing information to complete the payments. Both landlords and tenants can submit an application on behalf of the tenant via drop-off or online kiosk, the county said.

If you need assistance completing an application, the Bell County customer service staff can assist with the application by phone.

As a part of the Bell County Rent Relief Program application, all tenants and household members must submit the following documentation to confirm eligibility:

Application Packet – This will include an attestation of potentially duplicative benefits.

Government or current public school issued ID for at least one household member on the lease

A copy of rent or lease agreement (or rent receipt)

Notices of late rent payment or notice to evict, if applicable

Copies of utility bills, if utility assistance is being requested

Income Documentation for all household members above the age of 18 (or head and/or co-head of household if all members are under 18) must be provided from one of the two options below: 2020 Federal Tax Return: Filed 2020 IRS Form 1040 Filed 2020 IRS Form 1040-A Filed 2020 IRS Form 1040-EZ



If you have not yet completed your federal income taxes for 2020 or you are not required to file a federal income tax return for 2020, you will need to provide all income documentation for the 30 days prior to your application date, according to the county.

If another local, state or federal program verified household income, a determination from that entity can be used if the income verification was made on or after January 1, 2020. If no documentable income was received, applicants can submit a no income written attestation. If applicants use this method, income must be re-assessed every three months.

As part of the Program application, the landlord must submit the following documentation:

Rental Packet

Completed IRS Form W-9

Household Application (if not being provided by the tenant)

Household Income Documentation, as listed above (if not being provided by the tenant)

Bell County said it will make every attempt to ensure federal funds are not duplicated. With multiple agencies that cover the same geographic area, the county will have clients certify on their application any other programs or funding they are being assisted with to avoid any potential duplication of benefits.

The county will work with the CDBG departments in both Temple and Killeen to avoid duplication of services. TDHCA is also providing the same program to the entire Texas area. They will keep Bell County updated on strategies to avoid duplication of services for federal dollars as well.