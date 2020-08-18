Bell County reports 6 more coronavirus deaths

Bell County added six coronavirus deaths Tuesday, which makes the total number of deaths 32

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County added six coronavirus deaths Tuesday, which makes the total number of deaths 32. Three of these deaths were from August 14 and happened overnight as the county was told, according to Director of the Bell County Public Health District Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell.

The three deaths from August 14 were a man in his 70’s from Killeen, a woman in her 70’s in the Bell County area and a woman in her 80’s from Belton. The county was later notified of three more deaths that happened Monday, according to Robison-Chadwell

The first was a man in his 60’s from Temple, the second was a woman in her 80’s from Killeen and the third was a man in his 60’s from Belton.

"We did not add very many cases for today specifically with most of the 55 reported being for previous days. This is because a number of our cases are those that the State sent us from their backlog that they have noted on their dashboard. I do expect we will add a few more cases that were reported today to the tally tomorrow," Robison-Chadwell said.

Bell County numbers:

Cases: 4,317

Recovered: 3,287

Hospitalized: 209

Deaths: 32

Tests: 40,482