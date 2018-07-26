BELL COUNTY — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is advising residents to be wary of potential scams in the area after receiving multiple complaints of suspicious phone calls.

One such scam involves callers who claim to be IRS employees and threaten potential victims with arrest for unpaid taxes

In another scam that has received several reports, callers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement officers whose names have recently been in the news to trick the person into believing there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty or failure to appear. The caller will even provide a warrant number before telling the person on the other end deputies will be sent to their residence to arrest them unless they pay a "fine."

These scams primarily target the elderly and recycle over the year.

Anyone receiving a calls like these is advised to request a call-back number from the caller then contacting the Sheriff's Department to verify if the agency has made an attempt to get in contact.

