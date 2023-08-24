Bell County Sheriff's Department finds no evidence of Salado ISD employee firing a gun at kids in off-campus incident

According to police, this case is still under review with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

SALADO, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division says it found no evidence of a gun being fired at kids in a ding-dong ditch prank gone wrong on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to police, with the use of investigative tools, various surveillance videos from the 100 block of Ranger Road in Salado were examined and synced up, only to find that the alleged "gunshot flash" in the video, was just a flying insect.

Police say investigators were quickly able to determine that there was no sound of a gunshot associated with those flashes of light, which occurred multiple times in the video.

According to police, the sound that was previously associated with a gunshot is the Salado ISD employee, who has since been placed on administrative leave, backing his truck into a neighbor's mailbox while attempting to locate the kids who ding-dong ditched him.

Police say the man eventually returned to that scene and contacted the homeowner, he provided his information and made plans for repairs to the mailbox.

The sheriff's department also notes that no residents in the area, including a witness who was watching the events unfold, reported that they heard a gunshot.

