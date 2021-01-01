Bell County Sheriff's Department investigates after two people are found dead

Deputies found two deceased people at a home in the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive late Thursday evening. Their identities have not been released.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of two people at a Bell County residence after finding the bodies Thursday night.

Officials were dispatched to the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive around 7:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the home in far West Bell County, deputies found two deceased people.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released pending family notification.

Bell County Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene along with a justice of the peace. The JP ordered autopsies on the two bodies.