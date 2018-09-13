BELL COUNTY, Texas — The County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring to provide users with real-time crime updates and safety information relevant to their locations.

The app's network currently has millions of users who use its features to monitor neighborhood activity and receive safety alerts from neighbors, the Ring team and local law enforcement. Users can also share posts with crime and safety-related information, videos and photos.

“Real-time communication is key to preventing and solving crimes in our communities,” Major T.J. Cruz, Assistant Chief Deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said. “We look forward to using the free Neighbors app to share and receive critical information with Bell County communities and hope to see our residents utilizing this new and exciting tool."

The app is free to download and available on iOS and Android devices.

