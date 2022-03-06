Bell County Sheriff's Department seeks public's help to find local teen

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is a special produced by 6 News sister station KGW.
The Bell County Sheriff's Department was seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl they said was last seen June 17.
Authorities said Alyssa Joe Miller is considered a runaway. They said she could possibly be in the Gatesville or Coryell County area.
Miller, who's from Troy, is 5' 5" and 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-933-5435.