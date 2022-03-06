Bell County Sheriff's Department seeks public's help to find local teen

Authorities said Alyssa Joe Miller was last seen June 17.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department was seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl they said was last seen June 17.

Authorities said Alyssa Joe Miller is considered a runaway. They said she could possibly be in the Gatesville or Coryell County area.

Miller, who's from Troy, is 5' 5" and 110 pounds.