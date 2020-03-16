BELL COUNTY, Texas — An administrative order was released by Bell County Monday that ordered Bell County courts to only provide essential functions and hearings beginning March 16 through April 10.

This administrative order includes the suspension of all jury trials through April 10.

Essential functions include criminal magistrate proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings and family violence protective orders.

Attorney and self-represented litigants are ordered to contact the court of they or their clients are ill or experiencing symptoms.

