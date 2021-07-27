Bell County ups COVID-19 threat level following rise in virus cases

The threat level now sits at Level 2 marked by "significant uncontrolled community transmission." This is the second highest threat level.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District increased its COVID-19 threat level as the county reports an increase in virus cases.

The threat level now sits at Level 2, or "significant uncontrolled community transmission." This is the second highest threat level.

According to the health district's website, this increased threat level is marked by:

Significant community transmission with limited evidence of reduction due to public health measures and/or other factors

Public health (testing and contact tracing) capacity likely significant

Healthcare system at or near surge