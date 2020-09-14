Bell County commissioners vote to leave confederate statue in place

Bell County commissioners voted to keep the confederate statue in front of the courthouse until it can be put to a county wide vote.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County commissioners voted to keep a confederate statue in place in front of the courthouse Monday morning until it can be put up to a county wide election.

The vote comes after commissioners held multiple public meetings over the summer to get input on whether to remove it, relocate it or keep it in place.

The hot topic resurfaced after Belton Citizens for Change called for the removal of the monument in June.

The University of Mary Hardin Baylor President Randy O'Rear offered to pay $10,000 in July toward the cost of relocating it.