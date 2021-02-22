Bell County's new COVID-19 vaccination plan following winter storm

The county said shots would be given in-person rather than drive-through. They would only administer second doses and pause first doses.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan after last week’s storm canceled all appointments.

On the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials stated people who had to miss their appointment to receive their second dose of the vaccine would be notified with a inoculation date.

“Thank God,” a Bell County resident, who wanted to be identified as Cindy, said with a sigh. “Me and my husband’s second shot was supposed to be at 11:15 on the 16th.”

A winter storm halted all vaccination appointments throughout Bell County last week. County officials said they would continue the pause of first dose inoculations and would partner with Baylor Scott and White to administer second doses.

The post said shots would be given in-person rather than drive-through. They would only administer second doses.

Judge David Blackburn stated because of the limited supply due to the storm anyone who had a first dose set for this week will be rescheduled.

Cindy wasn’t sure if county leaders would be able to reschedule in a timely manner. She received an email early this morning proving otherwise and was ecstatic to share the news.