'I'd really like to thank those people' | Bell County deputy speaks after being hurt in hit-and-run

Lt. Carlos Davis was hurt while working traffic patrol after a concert at the Bell County Expo.

BELTON, Texas — A Bell County Sheriff's Deputy is speaking out after being hit by a driver while patrolling traffic after a concert at the Bell County Expo Center on Sept. 29.

6 News is happy to report Lt. Carlos Davis is doing much better and is back at work after being treated and released at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

He said no physical therapy was needed, that he just wanted to get back on the streets working for the residents of Bell County.

Davis does have a light limp right now but luckily no bones broken, just a lot of pain and bruises. He said he is thankful he can walk.

Twenty-one years in law enforcement, with seven of those at the Bell County Sheriff's Department. During his time he has never had an injury this severe.

He took a fall and had a couple rolls after a vehicle, described as a 2019-2020 white Acura MDX, went around stopped traffic he was patrolling and hit him.

Davis told 6 News that during the incident the vehicle lost it's left mirror and is now on the streets without it.

A day of work in law enforcement is an unknown risk according to Davis and he really didn't see the hit-and-run coming.

"When dealing with traffic especially when you're stopping it, always maintain eye contact with, to ensure that the vehicles you are stopping stop and of course that night, that's what I did," Davis explained. "You know the first vehicle stop, second people stopped, and I got the vehicles on the opposite side to stop and it's just trying to you know, maintain that that area where you're safe and I thought I was in a safe area with all the cars already stopped."

Of course he didn't think about someone going around traffic, ignoring his commands and then hitting him.

Luckily for Davis, there were good folks traveling Loop 121 that were there for him.

"They just came out of nowhere," he said. "I mean I had them come from both sides of the roadway, and I'd really like to thank those people. It meant a lot to me and I mean they were with me the whole time encouraging me - 'Hey you're going to be alright.' I had a couple who sat there and had me rest my head on their knee."

He remained conscious the entire time and even though he was down he remembered his law enforcement training because he knew justice would need to be served. He tried to remember what kind of vehicle it was and what direction it came from so he could answer questions when asked by investigators.

After several days of investigating, the Belton Police Department is now asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in the case.

In a statement to 6 News Tuesday afternoon, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said: