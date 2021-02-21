Bell County partners with Baylor Scott & White to provide second COVID-19 vaccinations to those impacted by weather

Second vaccine doses delayed by the winter weather will be administered this week and new, first dose inoculations will be paused, according to the county.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County said it is partnering with Baylor Scott & White to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those whose initial appointments were impacted by the severe winter weather while pausing new, first dose inoculations.

According to a release from the county, the rescheduled second doses will be administered at the Scott & White West Campus located at 546 N. Kegley Rd. in Temple this coming week.

The doses will be given in-person, rather than drive-through, the county said. Everyone with a second dose vaccine appointment between Thursday, Feb.11, and Thursday Feb. 18, will be contacted by Bell County with details about the new day and time of their immunization, per the release.

“Rescheduling those second doses has posed a challenge for us,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in part. “We are extremely grateful that Baylor Scott & White has agreed to step up and make it possible for us to stay on track.”

Second dose vaccinations scheduled to be administered on or after Monday, Feb. 22, will be unchanged, according to the county.

“I know how important these vaccinations are to people, and how precious these appointments have become,” Blackburn said. “I know that these adjustments may cause some frustration, but they are critical to helping us get back to the work of protecting the people of Bell County against this virus.”

Those with first dose appointments booked for this coming week will be automatically rescheduled whenever the county begins administering first doses again, and no new first dose appointments will be opened until that time, the county said.