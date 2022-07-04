Beto O'Rourke makes a stop in Temple

Temple residents packed Main Street Hall for the townhall meeting.

TEMPLE, Texas — The race for Texas governor is heating up. According to a Texas Lyceum poll, voters are almost split between Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, with 42% picking Abbott and 40% picking O’Rourke.

On Wednesday O’Rourke was in Temple trying to convince voters he should be the next leader of Texas.

Temple residents packed Main Street Hall for the townhall meeting. O’Rourke promised them that if he became governor he would expand Medicaid, create and maintain better jobs and increase teacher pay.



“We owe them everything we can give them, so they are not working a second job to make ends meet," said O’Rourke



O’Rourke said if he is going to win, he must hold more town hall meetings, and get the young votes.



"Across Texas we saw the largest voter turnout in 2018 since the year 1970. Young voters turned out at a rate 500 percent greater than the previous midterm election,” said O’Rourke.



To get re-elected Governor Greg Abbott is ensuring greater job growth, lowering skyrocketing property taxes and elevating our education system.

Most recently, the governor made national headlines for his plans to use charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C.



"A zero-tolerance policy for unsafe vehicles for smuggling of migrants across the border is being implemented immediately," said Abbott.



According to O’Rourke it is important for voters to get to the polls this year. He said in 2020 there were 70,000 eligible people who did not vote in Bell County.